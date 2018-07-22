हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Andhra Pradesh weather

Weather alert issued for coastal Andhra Pradesh, strong winds and rain predicted

The IMD in Vizag has predicted moderate rainfall and strong winds to hit several coastal areas of the state due to a depression over Odisha and Jharkhand.

Representational image

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department has warned fishermen and those living in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh to not venture into the sea for 24 hours starting Sunday evening due to strong monsoon conditions developing here.

The IMD in Vizag has predicted moderate rainfall and strong winds to hit several coastal areas of the state due to a depression over Odisha and Jharkhand, reported news agency ANI. Strong winds coming from a westerly direction, coupled with strong monsoon currents are expected to make the sea rough.

Authorities here have been asked to stay on alert till at least Tuesday and wait for further warnings in case the situation deteoriates.

