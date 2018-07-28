हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monsoon

Weather forecast for July 28: Rainfall activity to intensify over north India

Moderate to heavy showers are expected in several north Indian states.

Weather forecast for July 28: Rainfall activity to intensify over north India
A photo from Mathura showing how rain has affected daily lives. (PTI)

New Delhi: Several north Indian states, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh could receive moderate to heavy showers on Saturday.

The met department has predicted that rainfall activity could intensify over the Gangetic plains leading to heavy showers. While most of north India has received heavy to very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, this could continue well into the weekend.

Private weather monitoring agency Skymetweather has predicted that light to moderate rainfall could make its presence felt in east Madhya Pradesh and Chatisgarh but that Goa and Mumbai will only get light showers. Light showers have also been predicted for coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh while the states of Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal could see moderate rainfall on Saturday.

Tags:
MonsoonDelhi rainDelhi Weatherweather forecast

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close