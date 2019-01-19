Wedding DJ arrested in Noida for playing 'very loud music'

NOIDA: Noida police on Friday night arrested DJ for playing "very loud music" during a wedding function in the city after 10 pm in violation of the law.

A senior official said that 20-year-old DJ Akash Shrivastava was arrested for playing "loud music" during a function at Sector 39 community centre.

"The administration along with the police was on an inspection here at public places when they reached the community centre where music was being played at a very high volume around 12 am," City Magistrate Shailendra Mishra told PTI.

Mishra added that a case was registered against Akash under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Act 2000 and the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

"The DJ has been arrested and sent to jail," the city magistrate said.

The administration has also got in touch with other people in Noida who had booked the DJ for their events and directed them to take back their money .

"All those who had booked him for programmes have been sent notices and asked to take refund otherwise if the DJ performs in the night, legal action could be proposed against the organisers of the event," he said.

Meanwhile, the father of the woman, at whose wedding Akash was playing loud music said that the marriage function was not affected by DJ's arrest.

"We are not aware of the arrest. But the wedding was done without any problem with the 'bidaai' being done this morning,? he told PTI.