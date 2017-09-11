close
Essel Group 90 years
'We're all responsible for 9/11,' says PM Modi

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 11:29
File photo

New Delhi: "We're responsible for 9/11," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a students' convention on Monday to mark the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's Chicago address and BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya's centenary celebrations.

The theme of the student convention is 'Young India, New India'.

The convention of students is being held on a day Vivekananda delivered his historic address at Chicago in 1893, he noted.

"This year, we are marking 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's Chicago address and Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya centenary celebrations," the prime minister said in another tweet.

"Inspired by the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, we are working tirelessly towards realising the dreams and aspirations of our youth," the prime minister said. 

Prime Minister Narendra ModiPM ModiSwami VivekanandaChicago address

