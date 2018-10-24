हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal: 100-yearl-old woman raped by 20-year-old man in Nadia district

A 100-year-old woman was raped allegedly by a 20-year old man in West Bengal's Nadia district, the police said on Wednesday. 

Representational Image

Kolkata: A 100-year-old woman was raped allegedly by a 20-year old man in West Bengal's Nadia district, the police said on Wednesday. 

The incident took place on Monday night and the victim has been identified as Argha Biswas alias Abhijit. 

The accused was caught by the family members of the old woman who handed him to the police.

"The incident took place on Monday night. Argha Biswas alias Abhijit was caught by the family members of the old woman. A complaint was filed on Tuesday," an officer of the Chakdah police station said.

The woman was sent to a hospital for medical tests.

The accused, from the Gangaprasadpur area, was arrested and later presented before the court. 

The proceedings are underway and the centenarian has been released from the hospital after the required medical tests.

(With IANS Inputs)

