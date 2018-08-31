हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal

West Bengal: 3-year-old receives bullet injuries on head during clashes in Malda

Identified as Mrinal Mondal, the boy is the son of Putul Mondal, who won the rural body election in Manikchak village on a BJP ticket.

ANI photo

Kolkata: A three-year-old boy in West Bengal's Malda received bullet injuries during clashes that erupted on Thursday. The clashes broke out between political parties over the issue of formation of panchayat boards at Manikchak area in the district, police said.

The child has been admitted to a hospital in Malda where he is undergoing treatment.

He is the son of an elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Panchayat member and has received bullet injuries on the head.

On Thursday, miscreants attacked the house of Mandal in the afternoon and opened fire in which the boy received bullet injuries on the head. He was initially taken to Malda Medical College and later shifted to a private nursing home where his condition is stated to be critical.

Police are investigating the matter, a senior officer said.

(With inputs from PTI)

