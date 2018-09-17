हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal

Dilip Ghosh accused Trinamool Congress leader Dwivendu Adhikari, a member of Parliament from Kanthi, of organising the attack.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh attacked, car vandalised

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Ghosh and his supporters were on Monday attacked allegedly by members of the Trinamool Congress in East Midnapore. According to reports, the West Bengal BJP chief and at least 5 other got injured in the incident. Ghosh’s car was also vandalised by the miscreants.

The BJP leader was quoted by media reports as saying that he was going for a public meet when attacked. Members of the BJP had organised a motocycle rally to accompany Ghosh to the venue of the meeting.

Those participating in the rally were attacked using sticks. Stones were also pelted on the state BJP chief and his supporters.

Ghosh accused Trinamool Congress leader Dwivendu Adhikari, a member of Parliament from Kanthi, of organising the attack. The charges were, however, dismissed by Adhikari.

Attacking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress over the violence, Ghosh said, “The Trinamool Congress is unable to stop us democratically and is using goons and police to intimidate us by showing their muscle power.”

According to a report in Zee 24 Ghanta, members of the Trinamool Congress started showing black flags to BJP members as the motorcycle rally began. Miffed over this, the TMC members were confronted by BJP workers, leading to heated arguments.

The heated arguments led to a scuffle between members of the rival groups.

