हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

West Bengal BJP forms 5-member committee to probe tent collapse; Amit Shah seeks report

Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) has been slapped against the decorators and organisers who had set up the tent.

West Bengal BJP forms 5-member committee to probe tent collapse; Amit Shah seeks report

Kolkata: A day after the tent collapse incident in West Bengal's Midnapore the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday formed a five-member committee formed to investigate the matter, following orders of party president Amit Shah.

Shah has sought a report from the state BJP wing regarding the accident. 

Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) has been slapped against the decorators and organisers who had set up the tent.

The Center has sent security secretary to inspect the incident. A high-level special protection group (SPG) team has also been engaged to probe the matter.

As many as 90 people including 50 women were injured after a portion of a makeshift tent collapsed while PM Modi was addressing a public gathering. The makeshift tent was constructed near the main entrance of the Kisan Kalyan rally to shelter people from the rain. It collapsed while PM Modi was delivering his speech.

The prime minister saw the tent collapsing during his speech and immediately instructed SPG personnel standing near him to look after the people and attend to the injured. The injured were immediately admitted to the hospital.

Later, a visibly emotional Prime Minister visited those injured in the hospital.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the state government would provide all medical assistance to those injured in the rally.

Tags:
Narendra ModiBJPBJP rallytent collapse

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close