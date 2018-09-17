हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal

Watch: West Bengal BJP Yuva Morcha workers protest against attack on party state chief Dilip Ghosh, detained

The BJP leader was quoted by media reports as saying that he was going for a public meet when attacked.

Watch: West Bengal BJP Yuva Morcha workers protest against attack on party state chief Dilip Ghosh, detained
ANI photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha workers on Monday protested after against the attack on the vehicle of state BJP president Dilip Ghosh in East Midnapore.

Following this, police have detained the workers of the state BJP youth wing.

Earlier in the day, BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh and his supporters were allegedly attacked by members of the Trinamool Congress in East Midnapore.

The incident left the West Bengal BJP chief and at least five others injured. Ghosh's car was also vandalised by the miscreants.

The BJP leader was quoted by media reports as saying that he was going for a public meet when attacked. Members of the BJP had organised a motorcycle rally to accompany Ghosh to the venue of the meeting.

Those participating in the rally were attacked using sticks. Stones were also pelted on the state BJP chief and his supporters.

