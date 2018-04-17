West Bengal Board Class 10, Class12 Results 2018: Here's how to check

NEW DELHI: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education class 10 (Madhyamik) results are likely to be declared by the end of May and the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education class 12 (Higher secondary) results is expected to be announced early in June.

Once declared, the students will be able to check their results at the board's official website at wbresults.nic.in

The class 10 exams started from March 12 and concluded on March 21 and the class 12 exams were conducted between March 27 and April 11.

Last year, the class 10 results were released on May 27 while the class 12 results were out on May 30.

Steps to check West Bengal Board Class 10 and 12 results:

- Visit the board's official website - wbresults.nic.in

- Click on the link displayed on the homepage of the official website

- Enter relevant details

The results will be displayed on the screen. The students are suggested to take a printout of the same for future reference.

The West Bengal Board is an autonomous body under the West Bengal state government which conducts examination for class 10 and class 12.

For any query regarding the results, candidates can visit the official website.