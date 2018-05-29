West Bengal Board WBBSE class 10 and class 12 results 2018 likely in first week of June on wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is expected to declare the results of class 10 and class 12 board Madhyamik examinations in the first week of June on official websites wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org. The WBBSE was earlier expected to declare class 10 results on May 29 and class 12 results by May 31.

The examinations were conducted across West Bengal between March 12 to March 21 with more than 11,02,900 students appearing for the same.

According to reports, while 6,21,366 girl students appeared for the Madhyamik examinations, more than 4,81,500 boys appeared for the West Bengal board examinations.

Here’s how to check the results:

- Visit West Bengal Board of Secondary Education official websites – wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org.

- click on the link to check results

- enter required details such as roll numbers

- the results will be displayed and a printout of the same can be taken for future reference

The results can also be accessed by the students through SMS:

For checking WBBSE class 10 results, students need to type WB<space>10<space>roll number and send the same to 54242, 56263 or 58888.