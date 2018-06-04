हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
West Bengal board results

West Bengal Board WBBSE Class 10th Madhyamik exam result 2018 likely on June 6 at wbresults.nic.in/ wbbse.org

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is expected to announce the Madhyamik results 2018 on Wednesday, June 6, 2018. The results will be available on wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org. 

Once released, students will be able to check their marks by visiting any of these portals - wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org. The result will be available from 9 am on June 6 while the students can collect their marksheets from their schools from 10 am onwards on the same day.

Here's how to check West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha Result 2018:

Step 1. Go to the websites - wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org

Step 2. Click on 'West Bengal Class 10 Results 2018'

Step 3. Give your Roll Number

Step 4. Click on 'Submit'

The students are suggested to download the result and save it. They can take a print out of the same for future reference.

It is to be noted that the marksheets available on wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org are not the original ones. The concerned school authorities will be distributing Madhyamik Result 2018 later.

Here's how to check West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha Result via SMS:

Text WB10< space> roll number to either of these numbers 54242, 5676750, 58888 56263

About West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE):

The Board of Secondary Education was established in 1951 under an Act of the State Legislature called the West Bengal Secondary Education Act of 1950.

The operational ambit of the Board has increased manifold over the years. In 1951 the Board started its journey with 1270 high schools taken over from Calcutta University which increased to 2312 by the end of 1963 and to more than 8000 by the end of 1975 including some schools outside the territorial jurisdiction of the State. Presently the Board is handling around 10238 numbers of schools.

With the increase in the number of recognised schools, the examinees appearing in the Secondary Examination (School Leaving Examination with a general syllabus) have increased. In 1952, the Board handled only 42000 examinees, which increased to more than five lakhs in 1976 and in 2006 this figure jumped to nearly 8 lakhs.

