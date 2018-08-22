हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Eid al-Adha

West Bengal: BSF exchanges sweets with Border Guards Bangladesh at border on Eid al-Adha

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday exchanged sweets and good wishes with the members of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

West Bengal: BSF exchanges sweets with Border Guards Bangladesh at border on Eid al-Adha
ANI photo

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday exchanged sweets and good wishes with the members of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

The exchange took place at the Indo-Bangladesh border at Fulbari village.

This is not the first time that BSF personnel have shared wishes with a neighbour nation.

On August 14, this year, BSF and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets at Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Pakistan's 71st Independence Day.

The world is celebrating Eid al-Adha on Wednesday, August 22.

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid or Id-ul-Zuha, marks prophet Abraham's sacrifice of a lamb after God spared his son, Prophet Ismail.

Over two million people from around the world, including India, participated in the stoning of the devil on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia, the last major ritual of the hajj pilgrimage that heralds the start of the Eid al-Adha feast.

With agency inputs

