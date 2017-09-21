close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

West Bengal Child Rights Commission moves SC over Rohingya deportation

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) on Wednesday filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court against the central government's stand on the deportation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.

﻿
Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 00:02
West Bengal Child Rights Commission moves SC over Rohingya deportation

Kolkata: The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) on Wednesday filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court against the central government's stand on the deportation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.

The Commission has refused to send back refugee children to the neighbouring country, branding the policy as 'inhuman and anti-human'. "We have moved the Supreme Court. There is no question of sending the children back," WBCPCR Chairperson Ananya Chakraborti told IANS.

Earlier, the chairperson said that the commission had intimated its stand on the issue to the Chief Minister's Office.

She said as many as 24 Rohingya children are present in shelter homes and 20 in prisons with their mothers, adding that the child rights protection body has also refused to share the list with the Centre.

Earlier in the day, reacting on Rohingyas issue, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that it is a policy issue and the government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court in this regard. "This is a policy issue and the government has submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court in this regard," Jaitley said.

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that all Rohingyas are not terrorists even as the Central government stuck to its stand of deporting the embattled community and said some of them were linked to Pakistani terrorist groups.

Mamata said the central government had asked the state government to prepare a list of the children (residing in shelter homes and prisons) in the state and share it with them to execute the deportation.

TAGS

West BengalRohingyaMamata BanerjeeKolkataRohingya childrenWBCPCRMyanmar

From Zee News

Law student accuses Rajasthan-based self-styled godman of rape
Chhattisgarh

Law student accuses Rajasthan-based self-styled godman of r...

Surgical strike: Indian soldiers got into close combat with Pakistan Army, says ex-commander
India

Surgical strike: Indian soldiers got into close combat with...

Barack Obama speaks out against Republican healthcare plan
AmericasWorld

Barack Obama speaks out against Republican healthcare plan

Japan PM Shinzo Abe says time for North Korea dialogue is over
WorldAsia

Japan PM Shinzo Abe says time for North Korea dialogue is o...

Asia

Pakistan PM complains to US about greater role for India in...

India ready to work above and beyond Paris climate deal: Sushma Swaraj
World

India ready to work above and beyond Paris climate deal: Su...

Mahmud Abbas at UN calls for end to &#039;apartheid&#039; for Palestinians
WorldAsia

Mahmud Abbas at UN calls for end to 'apartheid' f...

Angela Merkel says in &#039;clear disagreement&#039; with Donald Trump over North Korea
AmericasWorld

Angela Merkel says in 'clear disagreement' with D...

225 killed in massive Mexico earthquake, rescue efforts on
AmericasWorld

225 killed in massive Mexico earthquake, rescue efforts on

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Will Iqbal Kaskar lead to Dawood Ibrahim? Unlocking D-Company mystery

SBI Life IPO: India's first billion-dollar IPO in 7 years opens today, 5 points to know

Purging the realty sector: Implementing a strong RERA can help weed out the problems

Mumbai locals stuck in the '80s, overhauling ailing suburban rail system top priority: Piyush Goyal

Appeal for help: I’m Struggling To Save My 45-Day-Old Baby Girl