हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal Class 12 results

West Bengal Class 12th HS Results 2018 declared at wbresults.nic.in, here's how to check

The West Bengal Board's Higher Secondary examinations were held from March 27, 2018 to April 11, 2018.

West Bengal Class 12th HS Results 2018 declared at wbresults.nic.in, here&#039;s how to check

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Tuesday declared the Class 12th results 2018 on the official website - wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org. The result was released at 10.30 am.

This year, the pass percentage is 83.75 while last year, the pass percentage was recorded at 84.20. As many as 6,63,516 lakh students cleared the exam this year.

The West Bengal Board's Higher Secondary (HSC +2) examinations were held from March 27, 2018 to April 11, 2018.

A total of 8.25 lakh students had enrolled in the Class 12th examination, out of which, nearly 8.09 lakh students appeared in the exam. 

Granthan Sengupta has bagged the highest percentage of 99.2 from the Arts stream and Ritvik Kumar Sahu topped from the Science stream with 98.6 per cent.

The result is also available on these alternative websites - school9.com, exametc.com, Indiaresults.com, Results.shiksha, Westbengal.shiksha, Westbengalonline.in, knowyourresult.com
school.gradeup.com

Here's how to check the result:

- Go to the official website wbbse.org

- Click on the relevant result link

- Enter your roll number and other required details

- Click on submit

The result will appear on the screen. Students are suggested to download the result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

How to check your result via SMS:

Type "WB12ROLL + NUMBER" and send it 56263

The original marksheets will be handed over to the students from their respective schools or institutions. They are advised to visit their schools to collect the marksheets.

Tags:
West Bengal Class 12 resultsHS ResultsWB HS results 2018results 2018

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close