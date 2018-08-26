हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saint Teresa

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Saint Teresa on 108th birth anniversary

The Vatican had declared Mother Teresa 'Patron Saint' of the 'Archdiocese of Calcutta' on September 6, 2017, in recognition of her selfless service towards helping the poor and the underprivileged in the city.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Saint Teresa on 108th birth anniversary

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday paid tribute to Saint Teresa on her 108th birth anniversary. "Sincere tribute to our beloved Saint Mother Teresa on her Birth Anniversary," the CM said in a Facebook post with the image of Mother Teresa and a white pigeon.

Special masses and prayer sessions were held in the city today on the occasion. The Vatican had declared Mother Teresa 'Patron Saint' of the 'Archdiocese of Calcutta' on September 6, 2017, in recognition of her selfless service towards helping the poor and the underprivileged in the city.

The honour came a year after Pope Francis had proclaimed her 'Saint' at a canonisation mass at Vatican. 

