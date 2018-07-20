हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visits tent collapse victims at Midnapore hospital

A portion of a makeshift tent collapsed during a rally which was being addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 16.  

ANI photo

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday met the injured people who have been admitted to Midnapore medical college and hospital after a tent collapsed in the district.

A portion of a makeshift tent collapsed during a rally which was being addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 16.

As many as 90 people including 50 women were injured after the incident. The makeshift tent was constructed near the main entrance of the Kisan Kalyan rally to shelter people from the rain. It collapsed while PM Modi was delivering his speech.

The prime minister saw the tent collapsing during his speech and immediately instructed SPG personnel standing near him to look after the people and attend to the injured. The injured were immediately admitted to the hospital.

Later, a visibly emotional Prime Minister visited those injured in the hospital.

Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) has been slapped against the decorators and organisers who had set up the tent.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, formed a five-member committee to investigate the matter, following orders of party president Amit Shah.

Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that the state government would provide all medical assistance to those injured in the public meeting.

