West Bengal polytecnic

West Bengal JEXPO/ WB Polytechnic Results 2018 likely today, check webscte.co.in

The WB JEXPO was held on April 29, 2018. The WB JEXPO and the VOCLET results are expected to be out on the same day.

West Bengal JEXPO/ WB Polytechnic Results 2018 likely today, check webscte.co.in

KOLKATA: The results of West Bengal JEXPO or WB Polytechnic Examination will be announced by West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development (WEBSCTE) on Friday.

The WB JEXPO was held on April 29, 2018. The WB JEXPO and the VOCLET results are expected to be out on the same day. Last year, the WBJEXPO was conducted on April 30, 2017. It was held at 25 centres across West Bengal and 83,762 students sat for the exam.

WB JEXPO is an entrance test conducted for candidates who are interested in getting admission to the first year of Diploma in Engineering and Technology. The paper is based on objective question and tests the aptitude of students in subjects like Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

Here's how to check WB JEXPO Results 2018:  

Step 1. Log on to the official website webscte.co.in

Step 2.  Search for the WB JEXPO results 2018

Step 3.  Click on the link and fill in your details, including roll number and name 

Step 4.  Check Results 

The candidates are suggested to take print outs of the result for future references.

Here's how to get result on SMS:

For JEXPO: Send SMS as "JEXPO<space>Enrolment No. to 56070"

Here's how to get result on APP:

The android mobile users may download the Android Mobile App "WBSCTE Results 2018" from Google Play Store to view the result

About WEBSCTE

The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development (WEBSCTE) has released the dates for the West Bengal JEXPO or WB Polytechnic Exam results. The results will be declared on June 1 as per an official statement released on the official website. However, the results were earlier expected to be released on May 18, 2018. The WB JEXPO was conducted on April 29, 2018. The WB JEXPO and the VOCLET results are expected to be out on the same day. 

Tags:
West Bengal polytecnicWEBSCTEWB JEXPO Results 2018WB polytecnic 2018

