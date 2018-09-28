हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chandra Bose

West Bengal: Netaji's grandnephew Chandra Bose blasts BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Twitter

Bose lambasted Ghosh saying, "What is the party President @BJP4Bengal doing? Is he sleeping? He doesn`t hesitate to use abusive language against our opponents - which is having detrimental effect on the electorate! It would be better if he takes the lead to save and protect our leaders and Karyakartas who (were) beaten up."

Twitter/@Chandrabosebjp

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice president and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose on Friday criticised party state president Dilip Ghosh and alleged that he has not been making any efforts to protect BJP Yuva Morcha (BJPYM) state president Debjit Sarkar, who is currently in police custody.

Sarkar was reportedly arrested on Wednesday after the BJP called for a 12-hour bandh across the state after the death of two students, allegedly killed in police firing in North Dinajpur's Islampur.

Taking to Twitter, Bose lambasted Ghosh saying, "What is the party President @BJP4Bengal doing? Is he sleeping? He doesn`t hesitate to use abusive language against our opponents - which is having detrimental effect on the electorate! It would be better if he takes the lead to save and protect our leaders and Karyakartas who (were) beaten up."

Bose posted a letter, that was received by Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Thursday from BJYM`s national vice president Madhukeshwar Desai, as stated by his additional private secretary Sonam Gechen Agola. The letter alleged that Sarkar is "being tortured in jail custody of Islampur Police Station, Uttar Dinajpur West Bengal" since Wednesday. It further read, "Apprehension regarding safety/security of some of the state executives of BJYM, stuck in Dalkhola area have also been expressed."

At least two student was killed when a mob clashed with the police over the entry of newly-appointed Urdu teachers in a school in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district on Thursday, police said.

The students the Darivit High School in Islampur were agitating against the newly recruited teacher for Urdu subject, demanding teachers’ recruitment for other subjects. The agitation had begun since Monday but on Thursday when the students prevented the new teacher from entering the school, police escorted the teacher.

Immediately, the students clashed with the police. They allegedly pelted stones at the police.

In retaliation, the police reportedly fired tear gas shells and resorted to a lathi-charge. 

“Policemen attacked us, there were no women constables on the campus. They abused us and manhandled us. What were we doing that they had to resort to a lathi-charge? We were just protesting against something,” said a student of Darivit High School.

On the other hand, Shankar Chakraborty, BJP district president said that police should not have resorted to a lathi-charge on students on campus. “What was the police doing on campus? Even if the students were agitating, there are ways to deal with the situation. What they did was not right. You can never enter campus and attack students,” said Chakraborty.

