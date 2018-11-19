हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Modi

Western peripheral expressway classic example of Congress’s culture: PM Narendra Modi

Turning up the heat on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday alleged that the work on the Western Peripheral Expressway was completed two years ago but never saw the light of the day.

Western peripheral expressway classic example of Congress’s culture: PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Turning up the heat on Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday alleged that the work on the Western Peripheral Expressway was completed two years ago but never saw the light of the day.

“This western peripheral expressway had to be completed during commonwealth games, but we all know what was done back then, this expressway was also a victim of that,” said PM Modi while addressing the crowd at the inauguration function of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in Gurugram. 

“The previous government had a much different way of functioning. This expressway should have been yours eight to nine years back but that never happened. It was meant to be used during CWG but like the corruption in CWG, this expressway too was caught in a web," he added.

“A classic example of Congress’s culture of latkana, atkana aur bhatkana (Delay, Stall and Mislead),” said the PM.

Built by the Haryana government, the KMP Expressway or the Western Peripheral Expressway is 136-kilometres-long. However, the cost of land acquisition, utility shifting and project preparation, etc for both the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (executed by National Highways Authority of India) and Western Peripheral Expressway (KMP Expressway) was borne by the Delhi government, Uttar Pradesh government and Haryana government in the ratio of 50:25:25 respectively.

The expressway is expected to decongest the road traffic from Delhi, especially reducing the number of trucks entering the national capital, thus helping in reducing pollution.

“This western peripheral expressway will contribute to reducing pollution. In a way, this expressway will help the- economy, environment, ease of travelling and ease of living,” said PM Modi.

Meanwhile, the Congress claimed that the expressway is incomplete and questioned the timing of the event. "Is the incomplete flyover being inaugurated with an eye on upcoming elections or to make the private company earn Rs 26 crore monthly," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the 3.2 km-long Ballabhgarh-Mujesar Metro rail link, which would facilitate travel for people of Delhi and Faridabad, and laid the foundation stone of the Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, which will come up at Dudhola in Palwal district.

The inaugurations and foundation laying stone ceremonies were done through remote from Sultanpur village of this district.

Tags:
PM ModiCongressBJPWestern Peripheral ExpresswayKundli-Manesar-Palwal ExpresswayKMP Expressway

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close