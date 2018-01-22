What about hugging farmers, soldiers: Rahul Gandhi takes another shot at PM Modi’s 'hugplomacy'

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi once again took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for hugging world leaders while meeting them. Taking to Twitter, the Congress scion shared a few couplets on `hugplomacy`.

In the couplet, Rahul claims that farmers and soldiers too should be on the list of those hugged PM Modi.

This is not the first time that the Congress ridiculed the Prime Minister over 'hugplomacy'.

On January 14, the party posted a meme video mocking the PM on its official Twitter handle with a hashtag `#hugplomacy`. The video ridiculed PM Modi`s ways of hugging with several world leaders by describing them with comic tags along with gifs.

The video had evoked a sharp response from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Later, while taking to Zee News, PM Modi said that he is a common man and not aware of laid protocols.

He said that had he been "trained", he too would have followed the laid down protocols of shaking hands and "looking left and right" with world leaders.

"Had I been trained like others...I too would have followed those protocols of looking right and left, had shaken hands. But I am an ordinary person...I only try to ensure that no harm ever happens to my country (due to this)," the PM told Zee News.