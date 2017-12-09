What about other patients, staff? Twitter questions Kejriwal govt's decision to cancel Max Hospital's license

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday cancelled the license of Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh over a case of medical negligence in which a newborn who was pronounced dead by doctors was found to be alive.

On Saturday, the OPD of the health centre was shut leaving patients in a lurch. The hospital termed the decision as harsh and said that their version was not heard.

"We have received a notice of cancellation of the license of Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh. We strongly believe that this ruling is harsh and that we have not been given adequate opportunity to be heard.

A three-member panel had submitted a report to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain after which the government stopped the hospital from admitting any new patients and halted all outpatient treatment services and laboratory tests on the premises with immediate effect.

The order also said that those patients admitted in the hospital will be given a choice by the hospital to continue treatment there or be transferred or shifted to another hospital of their choice.

While social media is angry with the hospital over gross negligence, Twitter users have been calling the decision a 'knee-jerk' reaction.

This knee jerk solutions to only soothe the society without acting solving the problem is THE REAL PROBLEM wat sense does it make to cancel license of the Hospital? for sure declaring living kid is very bad crime, punish the concern doctor and entire team related to case - Jemin PANCHAL (@jemin_p) December 9, 2017

Already country facing with healthcare infrastructure, and here u close down a hospital .... so many patients, where will they go now ... wat fault so many other doctors/admin staff/wardboys/nurses committed, that u take away their livelihood, just to show delhi govt working - Jemin PANCHAL (@jemin_p) December 9, 2017

This Max case reminds me of that, you give licenses, don't focus on compliance on regular basis, once things get out of hand everyone starts insisting on "harsh measures". - Vishakha Joshi (@VishakhaJ18) December 9, 2017

This is what happens when you have a populist government. Cancelling licenses sounds good, but what about patients and jobs of people employed by #MaxHospital ?? - niraj chawda (@nirajpriti) December 9, 2017

A propaganda?

Gross negligence at the part of Max hospital but cancellation of license is for sheer propaganda & for huge under the table taking by @ArvindKejriwal when this license would be revoked; as other punitive action could've attracted so much news nor the money to @AamAadmiParty - AjayPremKaushalParek (@AjayPremKaushal) December 9, 2017

Here's a suggestion too

Instead of cancelling the license, all patients waiting outside Sarkari hospitals (waiting for beds) should be taken to #MaxHospital and treated for free. (And someone needs to monitor this to ensure quality care) - Pallavi Saraswat (@MissPalla) December 9, 2017

However, some even hailed the decision by the Delhi government

#MaxHospital is money is bigger than human life?? Great action #ArvindKejriwal and team. - Aashu Agrawal (@AashuAgrawal8) December 9, 2017

What wrong has Delhi Govt done? Max Hospital had sufficient time 2 act on Doctors responsible 4 such negligence. As no action was taken n IMA party 2 the negligence. Agree it affects other innocent workers n Patients but will send some signals 2 such institutions. https://t.co/iYubahCpT3 - Anthony (@trinity52in) December 9, 2017

The baby boy -- 22-week premature -- was declared dead by the Max Hospital on November 30 and handed over to the parents in a plastic bag, along with its still-born twin. However, the baby showed some movement while being taken for burial. The baby was then admitted to a nursing home in north Delhi, but later died during treatment.