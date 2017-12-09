हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

What about other patients, staff? Twitter questions Kejriwal govt's decision to cancel Max Hospital's license

The hospital called the decision harsh and said that their version was not heard before the license was cancelled.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 09, 2017, 15:11 PM IST
Comments |
What about other patients, staff? Twitter questions Kejriwal govt&#039;s decision to cancel Max Hospital&#039;s license

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Friday cancelled the license of Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh over a case of medical negligence in which a newborn who was pronounced dead by doctors was found to be alive.

On Saturday, the OPD of the health centre was shut leaving patients in a lurch. The hospital termed the decision as harsh and said that their version was not heard.

"We have received a notice of cancellation of the license of Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh. We strongly believe that this ruling is harsh and that we have not been given adequate opportunity to be heard.

A three-member panel had submitted a report to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain after which the government stopped the hospital from admitting any new patients and halted all outpatient treatment services and laboratory tests on the premises with immediate effect.

The order also said that those patients admitted in the hospital will be given a choice by the hospital to continue treatment there or be transferred or shifted to another hospital of their choice.

While social media is angry with the hospital over gross negligence, Twitter users have been calling the decision a 'knee-jerk' reaction. 

A propaganda?

Here's a suggestion too

However, some even hailed the decision by the Delhi government

The baby boy -- 22-week premature -- was declared dead by the Max Hospital on November 30 and handed over to the parents in a plastic bag, along with its still-born twin. However, the baby showed some movement while being taken for burial. The baby was then admitted to a nursing home in north Delhi, but later died during treatment.

Tags:
Arvind KejriwalMax HospitalMax Hospital Shalimar BaghSatyendar Jain
Next
Story

Provide basic amenities for women, children living on debris of Kathputli colony: PIL

Trending