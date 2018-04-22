What about those who are above 12 years: Nirbhaya's mother on death for child rapists

NEW DELHI: A day after the Union Cabinet approved death penalty for child rapists and agreed to bring an ordinance to amend the existing POSCO Act, Nirbhaya's mother on Sunday questioned on the penalty of those who are convicted of raping women above 12 years of age.

Calling it a good step, Asha Devi told ANI, "Yes, for minors under 12 (rape victims) it is a good step, but what about ones who are older? There is no more heinous crime than rape, there is no larger pain. Every rapist should be hanged."

Yes for minors under 12(rape victims) it is a good step,but what about ones who are older?There is no more heinous crime than rape, there is no larger pain.Every rapist should be hanged: Asha Devi,mother of 2012 Delhi gangrape victim on ordinance to amend POCSO act pic.twitter.com/Ec4Vr0dIaV — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2018

Asha Devi's statement comes after the Union Cabinet on Saturday passed an ordinance to award death penalty to those who are convicted of raping children up to 12 years of age, which has been approved by President Ram Nath Kovind approved with effect from Sunday, April 22.

On Saturday, Nirbhaya's father had alleged that the Centre took the decision of approving the ordinance in view of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Calling the Centre's move politically motivated, Nirbhaya's father had said the Union Cabinet's approval to promulgate an ordinance to give the death penalty to those convicted of raping girls below 12 years has no "logic" and it was taken in view of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The man, whose daughter's brutal rape and torture by six men in a moving bus in a south Delhi neighbourhood on the chilling night of December 16, 2012, had shaken the entire nation, argued that there should be "no differentiation between the rapes of minors and adults".