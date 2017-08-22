close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

What Asaduddin Owaisi has to say about SC verdict on triple talaq

Owaisi said the AIMPLB would be meeting in Bhopal early next month and take a view on the apex court judgement.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 16:45
What Asaduddin Owaisi has to say about SC verdict on triple talaq

New Delhi: With Supreme Court setting aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said, there was a need for society to reform.

"Judicial pronouncements and law ... experience tells us that what is needed is that society should reform. Reform on the ground should come from society," Owaisi said.

"We have to respect the judgement. It is going to be a great herculean task to implement this on ground," Owaisi further said.

The Lok Sabha MP asked whether the courts will bring in social reforms which the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) was doing on the ground.

Owaisi said the AIMPLB would be meeting in Bhopal in September and take a view on the apex court judgement.

The apex court by a majority verdict set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, saying the practice was void, illegal and unconstitutional.

The apex court held that the triple talaq was against the basic tenets of Quran.

"In view of the different opinions recorded by a majority of 3:2, the practice of 'talaq-e-biddat', triple talaq is set aside," a five-judge constitution bench said in a 395-page order.

While Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer were in favour of putting on hold for six months the practice of triple talaq and asking the government to come out with a law in this regard, Justices Kurian Joseph, R F Nariman and U U Lalit held it as violative of the Constitution.

TAGS

Triple talaqSupreme CourtAsaduddin OwaisiAIMIMAll India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen

From Zee News

Odisha

Congress MLA Subal Sahu dies in Odisha

Donald Trump commits US to open-ended Afghanistan war
WorldAsia

Donald Trump commits US to open-ended Afghanistan war

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Welcomes New US Strategy
WorldAsia

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Welcomes New US Strategy

World

UN urges Iraq to take better care of IS sex abuse victims

WorldAsia

US-led strikes kill 42 civilians in Syria's Raqqa

India

Congress welcomes triple talaq ruling, hopes it is accepted...

Jammu and Kashmir

Women college students stage protest in Jammu

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Four, including policeman, arrested for stea...

Doklam standoff: If Chinese troops enter India, there will be &quot;utter chaos&quot;, says Beijing
India

Doklam standoff: If Chinese troops enter India, there will...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Triple Talaq verdict: Here is the full text of Supreme Court's landmark judgment

Triple Talaq, Uniform Civil Code, and the way ahead

Triple Talaq verdict | SC terms 'instant talaq' unconstitutional; here's how the case unfolded

Out-of-the-box thinking can help defuse the Doklam crisis

No strangers to the floods: India needs to build resilience in communities through long-term solutions