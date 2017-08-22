What Asaduddin Owaisi has to say about SC verdict on triple talaq

New Delhi: With Supreme Court setting aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said, there was a need for society to reform.

"Judicial pronouncements and law ... experience tells us that what is needed is that society should reform. Reform on the ground should come from society," Owaisi said.

"We have to respect the judgement. It is going to be a great herculean task to implement this on ground," Owaisi further said.

The Lok Sabha MP asked whether the courts will bring in social reforms which the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) was doing on the ground.

Owaisi said the AIMPLB would be meeting in Bhopal in September and take a view on the apex court judgement.

The apex court by a majority verdict set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, saying the practice was void, illegal and unconstitutional.

The apex court held that the triple talaq was against the basic tenets of Quran.

"In view of the different opinions recorded by a majority of 3:2, the practice of 'talaq-e-biddat', triple talaq is set aside," a five-judge constitution bench said in a 395-page order.

While Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer were in favour of putting on hold for six months the practice of triple talaq and asking the government to come out with a law in this regard, Justices Kurian Joseph, R F Nariman and U U Lalit held it as violative of the Constitution.