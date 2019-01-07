What government has spent so far for technological modernisation of Armed Forces

With a view to modernise the Armed Forces and to ensure that they are equipped to meet security challenges, the government has been procuring new equipment and upgrading the existing one. The modernization projects are progressed as per the approved Capital Acquisition Plans and in terms of the extant Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP).

Capital procurement of defence equipment is undertaken from various domestic as well as foreign vendors, based on threat perception, operational challenges and technological changes and to keep the Armed Forces in a state of readiness.

During the last three years and in the current year, 188 contracts have been signed for capital procurement and the upgradation of defence equipment for Armed Forces such as Missiles, Aircraft, Artillery guns, Radars, Rockets, Helicopters, Weapons, Simulators, Ballistic Helmets, Bullet Proof Jackets and Electronic Fuzes and Ammunition.

The information was given by Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre in a written reply to Dr L Hanumanthaiah in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In 2016-17, 78,735.46 crore was spent, in 2017-18 Rs 90,438.39 crore and upto November in the current fiscal year, Rs 66,415.51 crore so far has been spent on the modernisation of the force.