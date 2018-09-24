हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sambit Patra

What is common between Congress and Pakistan? Sambit Patra has the 'answer'

Patra said that the sole aim of both of them is to somehow remove PM Modi from the Indian polity.

ANI photo

New Delhi: In yet another attack on the grand old party, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday said that the commonality between Congress and Pakistan is their frustration. He added that the sole aim of both of them is to somehow remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Indian polity.

"What is it that Congress and Pakistan have in common? The commonality is the frustration of both & their only aim is to somehow remove Modi ji from Indian polity," Patra said.

The BJP spokesperson's statement comes two days after party chief Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi asking if he has set up an international 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) with Pakistan.

Last week, Shah slammed Rahul, questioning if he has formed the grand alliance with Pakistan as both have been raising the same slogan, 'Modi hatao' (remove Modi).

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah posted the screenshot of a tweet of Pakistan Minister Fawad Hussain to throw barbs at Gandhi. Hussain had tagged Gandhi's tweets attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal to say that they explain the "BJP-led tirade against Pakistan".

Shah tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi says 'Modi Hatao'. Pakistan says 'Modi Hatao'. Now Pakistan also supports Rahul Gandhi's baseless allegations against PM Modi. Is Congress forming an International Mahagathbandhan against PM Modi?"

The BJP president used the hashtag #NaPakNaCongress (Neither Pakistan not Congress) to make his point.

The BJP and the Congress have been involved in a bitter war of words over the alleged corruption in the India-France Rafale fighter aircraft deal.

With Former French president Francois Hollande's bombshell on the Rafale deal, a massive political row has triggered in the country.

Hollande had said that Dassault Aviation was given no choice but to partner with Anil Ambani-led Reliance Defence for the offset clause in the Rafale fighter jet deal. In an interview to a French media house, Hollande on a question about who selected Reliance as a partner and why said it was the Indian government that proposed Reliance's name and Dassault had no choice but to take the company given to it.

The claim by the former French president has given fresh ammunition to the Congress party, which has been mounting an attack on the government, demanding the resignation of PM Modi.

