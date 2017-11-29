What is your religion? Subramanian Swamy asks Rahul Gandhi after Somnath temple row

NEW DELHI: Commenting on the controversy over Rahul Gandhi's visit to the Somnath temple in poll-bound Gujarat, fireband Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday claimed that the Congress vice president had declared himself as a Catholic in Rollins College in the US.

Reacting to the new controversy surrounding the Gandhi scion, Swamy demanded that Rahul should clarify about his religion status.

The BJP MP targetted the Congress MP through his tweets.

The important issue is not whether Buddhu is a Hindu or not but that since a controversy has arisen whether he signed in the non-Hindu register, so Buddhu must himself clarify what he is, and not through others — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 29, 2017

Buddhu's religion declared in Rollins College is Catholic. So it will be an election issue: "what is your religion Buddhu?" — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 25, 2013

"The important issue is not whether Buddhu is a Hindu or not but that since a controversy has arisen whether he signed in the non-Hindu register, so Buddhu must himself clarify what he is, and not through others," Swamy tweeted.

"Buddhu's religion declared in Rollins College is Catholic. So it will be an election issue: "what is your religion Buddhu?" his another tweet said.

The controversy over Rahul’s visit to Somnath temple erupted over a register entry reportedly made by his media coordinator Manoj Tyagi. When Rahul Gandhi visited the temple on Wednesday, the register entry was made in his name as he went inside the temple. The name of veteran Congress Ahmed Patel was also mentioned in the register.

Reports had said that the entry in the register was supposed to be made by non-Hindus visiting the temple in the Saurashtra area of Gujarat.

Meanhwile, Congress issued a clarification saying the image of the register being circulated is fabricated.

“Clarification: There is only one visitor's book at Somnath Temple that was signed by Congress VP Rahul Gandhi. Any other image being circulated is fabricated. Desperate times call for desperate measures?” Congress tweeted.

Clarification: There is only one visitor's book at Somnath Temple that was signed by Congress VP Rahul Gandhi. Any other image being circulated is fabricated. Desperate times call for desperate measures? pic.twitter.com/KOokFOH83z — Congress (@INCIndia) November 29, 2017

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday kicked off a two-day campaign tour in Gujarat with a visit to the Somnath temple.

This is his sixth visit to the state since the Assembly elections dates were announced on October 24.