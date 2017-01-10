What Narendra Modi told Jairam Ramesh when he asked to join Congress – Watch video
New Delhi: An old video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has gone viral.
In the video the two leaders are seen taking part in a debate show.
Jairam Ramesh is seen asking Modi to join Congress, however, the BJP stalwart rejected the offer with a super reply.
Watch the video to know what PM Modi had said.
Ramesh, former union minister for rural development had in 2013 described PM Modi as 'Bhasmasur', a mythological character known for trying to destroy his creator.
In Indian mythology, Bhasmasur was a demon who was granted the power by Lord Shiva to destroy anyone whose head he touched with his hand. Bhasmasur then attempted to touch Lord Shiva's head with his hand because he wanted to possess Shiva's wife, Parvati.
