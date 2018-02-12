What’s wrong if an organisation wants to protect borders: Nitish on Bhagwat’s army remark

Amid the controversy over a statement by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that it is not a matter of controversy if an organisation says that it eager to safeguard the borders.

Responding to a question on Bhagwat’s remark by mediapersons, the Janata Dal-United leader said, “What should I say about it? If an organisation says that it is eager to safeguard the borders, is it a matter of controversy? But I don't know about the whole matter.”

It was during an event in Muzaffarpur in Bihar on Sunday that the RSS chief had said that “Sangh will prepare military personnel within three days which the Army would do in 6-7 months. This is our capability. Swayamsewak will be ready to take on the front if the country faces such a situation and Constitution permits to do so”.

The RSS, however, issued a clarification on Monday saying Bhagwat’s statement was misrepresented.

According to the statement released by Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Manmohan Vaidya, "Bhagwat ji had said that if situation arises and the Constitution permits, Indian army would take six months to prepare the society whereas Sangh Swayamsevaks can be trained in three days, as Swayamsevaks practise discipline regularly."

Vaidya added that Bhagwat’s remark was not a comparison between the Indian Army and the Sangh Swayamsevaks, but a comparison between general society and swayamsevaks, when given the opportunity to be trained by the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, among other opposition leaders, hit out at the RSS chief over the statement. Terming it as “an insult to every Indian”, the Gandhi scion said that the comment disrespects our martyrs.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Congress chief said, “Shame on you Mr Bhagwat for disrespecting our martyrs and our Army,” adding that the statement by the RSS chief insulted “every soldier who ever saluted” the national flag.

“The RSS Chief's speech is an insult to every Indian, because it disrespects those who have died for our nation. It is an insult to our flag because it insults every soldier who ever saluted it. Shame on you Mr Bhagwat, for disrespecting our martyrs and our Army,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.