What's ailing Nitish Kumar? Tejashwi Yadav demands medical bulletin on CM's health

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former deputy Bihar chief minister Tejashwi Yadav has demanded that the state government must release a medical bulletin on the health condition of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the former deputy chief minister said that the Janata Dal United (JDU) leader has not been in the best of health for the past seven days. Wishing an early recovery to the Chief Minister, the Yadav scion demanded that the people of the state must be informed about his health condition.

बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री श्री नीतीश कुमार जी विगत 7 दिनों से अस्वस्थ है। सभी कार्यक्रम रद्द है। हम माँग करते है कि मुख्यमंत्री जी के स्वास्थ्य और बीमारी संबंधी बुलेटिन जारी कर प्रदेश की जनता को संबंधित जानकारी से अवगत कराया जाए। मैं उनके शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की मंगलकामना करता हूँ। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 8, 2018

“Bihar Chief Minister, Sri Nitish Kumar, has not been keeping well for the past seven days. All the programmes have been cancelled. We demand that the people of the state be informed about the Chief Minister’s health condition and illness by releasing a medical bulletin,” wrote the RJD leader on Twitter.

This comes a fortnight after Tejashwi Yadav demanded the resignation of Nitish Kumar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi over alleged failure in maintaining law and order situation in the state.

Referring to issues like Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case, the Yadav scion had said, "If Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi do not resign, we will make it happen. We will make them resign if they don't voluntarily do so. It is the most shameful incident. Criminals are now running loose in the state. They don`t fear the government or the law and order anymore. There should be stringent action against the culprits so that these incidents are prevented in the future. However these incidents have become recurrent."

He had further said, "In Patna, the government officials are killed in their houses. The Supreme Court has said that the incident (Muzaffarpur shelter home) was government-sponsored, what can be more shameful than that? JDU is still shielding culprits. I just want to know that who will own responsibility for these failures?"