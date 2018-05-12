What's the hue and cry about? Anyone can be India's PM: Shatrughan Sinha

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday took to Twitter to say that any citizen of India can aspire to be the Prime Minister of the country in what may well be words of support for Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul at a poll rally in Karnataka earlier this week `had said that he is ready to become the PM if Congress won the Lok Sabha elections next year. It was a statement much jeered at by political rivals led by BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had said that Rahul's ambitions to be the PM 'reeked of arrogance.'

Shatrughan though said there is nothing wrong with someone wanting to be India's PM. "Anybody can become PM in our democracy. Naamdar, Kaamdar, Daamdar or for that matter any average Samajhdar, if he has the numbers & support. "Anybody can become PM in our democracy. Naamdar, Kaamdar, Daamdar or for that matter any average Samajhdar. If he has the numbers and support," he tweeted without actually taking Rahul's name. "Why are we making such a hue and cry about it? After all isn’t it their internal matter and any PMship has to be through verdict of majority?"

Anybody can become PM in our democracy. Naamdar, Kaamdar, Daamdar or for that matter any average Samajhdar, if he has the numbers & support. Why are we making such a hue and cry about it? After all isn’t it their internal matter & any PMship has to be through verdict of majority. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 12, 2018

Shatrughan is not the first to have apparently come out in support of Rahul. Shiv Sena - a party which has had a hate-love-hate relationship with BJP in Maharashtra - too recently questioned why Rahul was being targeted for his PM remark.

Both Congress and BJP have begun their respective preparations for the elections next year - urging party workers and leaders to step up and reach out to the masses.