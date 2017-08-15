When a black kite landed below Red Fort podium during PM Modi's I-Day speech

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on 71st Independence Day was briefly interrupted when a black kite landed below the podium at the historic Red Fort on Tuesday.

According to PTI, the kite landed quietly without causing any disturbance and the Prime Minister continued his address unfazed.

The kite landed below the podium around the time when PM Modi was about to wrap up his 54-minute speech.

In his Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister talked about a wide range of isues and also shared his vision for creating a 'New India.'

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the national capital was put under an unprecedented ground-to- air security cover to prevent any untoward incident.

Thousands of security personnel, including 9,100 personnel from the Delhi Police, had been deployed in and around the historic Mughal fort which saw the presence of senior ministers, top bureaucrats, foreign dignitaries and common people during the Prime Minister's address.

Hordes of people who reached the Red Fort to attend the Independence Day function were screened and frisked by security personnel.

Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed along the roads leading to the Red Fort even as the areas were covered with hundreds of CCTV cameras to watch over suspects and any abnormal movement.

Barricades were put up at various places where armed police and paramilitary personnel kept a strict vigil. Traffic personnel allowed only authorised vehicles to head towards the venue.

With PTI Inputs