When a student asked PM Narendra Modi how he prepared for his exams - Watch

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished students appearing for the board exams `all the best` and said he too would be facing exams next year (2019) by way of General Elections.

This question brought a smile on everyone's face! One student asked me how prepared I am for my exams... pic.twitter.com/y0ijleUAUm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2018

Taking part in a `Pariksha par Charcha` with students, he, when asked "how is he preparing, as he`ll also be facing an exam in the form of Lok Sabha elections next year," said "I wish you all the best for your board exams, for my board exams I have the wishes of 125 crore Indians with me."

On a lighter note, the PM advised the student who had asked the question to pursue journalism as a career. "If I was your teacher I would`ve guided you to take up journalism kyuki aise lapet ke sawal journalists hi puchte hain, he said.

The PM's 'Pariksha pe Charcha' ahead of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, was held at the Talkatora Stadium in the national capital. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had received thousands of questions from students across the country, ranging from stress and parental pressure to yoga and how to deal with the competition.

I received extremely interesting questions on the expectations of parents, be it during exam time or in life. https://t.co/OsvjTULhJV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2018

Always compete, but, with yourself and not with others. #ParikshaPeCharcha pic.twitter.com/kOzkWj9aJ1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2018

#ParikshaPeCharcha : Self confidence comes by challenging ourselves and working hard. We should always think of bettering ourselves: PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/092NEgvWpe — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) February 16, 2018

I thank all those students, teachers and parents who joined the #ParikshaPeCharcha in all parts of India. It was indeed wonderful to talk about stress free exams and cheer our young #ExamWarriors. pic.twitter.com/Cite0IwDRb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2018

He was a pupil and they examiners for the day, PM Modi told students across the country while stressing on the importance of confidence and concentration in dealing with exam stress.

"Today, I am a student and you are my examiner. You can give me marks out of 10 later. Don't think of me as the PM but as a friend," he said, responding to questions from the students gathered at the stadium as well as those who wrote in their queries and doubts.

Answering a question on how to handle the stress some students undergo even after preparation, PM Modi said, “We all prepare honestly but if we don’t have confidence, we tend to forget things at the last minute. Self confidence comes by challenging ourselves and working hard. We should always think of bettering ourselves."

"People think concentration is a major thing that has to be learnt. But that is not true. Everyone throughout the day does something which requires complete concentration," he said.

