हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

When a student asked PM Narendra Modi how he prepared for his exams - Watch

He was a pupil and they examiners for the day, PM Narendra Modi told students across the country on Friday while stressing on the importance of confidence and concentration in dealing with exam stress.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 17, 2018, 00:14 AM IST
Comments |
When a student asked PM Narendra Modi how he prepared for his exams - Watch
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@examwarriors

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished students appearing for the board exams `all the best` and said he too would be facing exams next year (2019) by way of General Elections.

Taking part in a `Pariksha par Charcha` with students, he, when asked "how is he preparing, as he`ll also be facing an exam in the form of Lok Sabha elections next year," said "I wish you all the best for your board exams, for my board exams I have the wishes of 125 crore Indians with me."

On a lighter note, the PM advised the student who had asked the question to pursue journalism as a career. "If I was your teacher I would`ve guided you to take up journalism kyuki aise lapet ke sawal journalists hi puchte hain, he said.

The PM's 'Pariksha pe Charcha' ahead of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, was held at the Talkatora Stadium in the national capital. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had received thousands of questions from students across the country, ranging from stress and parental pressure to yoga and how to deal with the competition.

He was a pupil and they examiners for the day, PM Modi told students across the country while stressing on the importance of confidence and concentration in dealing with exam stress.

"Today, I am a student and you are my examiner. You can give me marks out of 10 later. Don't think of me as the PM but as a friend," he said, responding to questions from the students gathered at the stadium as well as those who wrote in their queries and doubts.

Answering a question on how to handle the stress some students undergo even after preparation, PM Modi said, “We all prepare honestly but if we don’t have confidence, we tend to forget things at the last minute. Self confidence comes by challenging ourselves and working hard. We should always think of bettering ourselves."

"People think concentration is a major thing that has to be learnt. But that is not true. Everyone throughout the day does something which requires complete concentration," he said. 

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

Tags:
Narendra ModistudentsPM meets studentsBoard examsPariksha par Charcha
Next
Story

Red carpet set for Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in India: Here's his itinerary

Trending