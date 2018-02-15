When Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath train went missing for 2 hours

In a shocking incident, a Garib Rath train going from Amritsar in Punjab to Saharsa in Bihar reportedly went missing for a few hours only to be discovered later that it had travelled on a wrong route. According to reports, the authorities could find out about the whereabouts of the train only after almost two hours.

The train was scheduled to go to Morababad in Uttar Pradesh, but from Ghaziabad junction, it was diverted towards Aligarh. The driver realised that he was on a wrong route only after one-and-a-half hours of travel towards Aligarh. He stopped the train immediately and avoided any untoward incident that could have occurred.

Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath reportedly reached Ghaziabad junction at around 1.30 pm, following which its route was mistakenly diverted.

After getting information from the train driver, authorities rushed to the spot and later managed to bring the train back to Ghaziabad junction. The train then moved towards Moradabad.

Reports said that the Indian Railways has initiated an inquiry into the incident.