close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

»
﻿

When BJP's Sambit Patra blasted Kanhaiya Kumar over surgical strikes, terrorism; video goes viral

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 20:29
When BJP&#039;s Sambit Patra blasted Kanhaiya Kumar over surgical strikes, terrorism; video goes viral

Kolkata: This video has gone massively viral on social media.

In the video, BJP's Sambit Patra can be seen slamming JNU student Kanhaiya Kumar over a host of issues including surgical strikes and terrorism.

It's a MUST-WATCH video:-

 

First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 19:36

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.