When Mallikarjun Kharge couldn't control his emotions over PM Narendra Modi's 'gyan' on Budget timing - Watch video

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is known for his excellent oratory skills, left the entire House into splits on Tuesday as he replied to the 'Motion of Thanks' on President Pranab Mukherjee's joint address to Parliament ahead of the Union budget presentation.

Though, PM Modi normally faces stiff resistance from the opposition benches whenever he rises to speak on 'touchy' issues, the situation was different this time.

As the Prime Minister began his speech in the Lower House, his hilarious way of making his point on Budget made many laugh, including Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

While explaining his government's decision to pre-pone the Budget 2017, the PM said the country has continued with some legacies of British rule even after Independence.

The PM said, “Did anybody tried to understand as to why Budget continued to be presented at 5 pm

for many years after Independence,” adding that “No body thought about it and the trend continued.”

While elaborating on the issue, PM said the Budget used to be introduced at 5 pm in accordance with the timings in UK.

On a humorous note, the PM took his wrist watch in his hand and said very few people know that if one holds the watch straight it shows the Indian time, but if one holds the watch upside down, it shows London time.

To this, several Lok Sabha MPs burst into laughter. Even Congress leader Kharge couldn't control his emotions and laughed.

On a lighter note, Kharge asked the PM, “Was this the reason you opened your wrist watch? the PM, who is known for his witty replies said, “Yes, because some people fail to understand many things.”