When Narendra Modi ran and hugged Atal Bihari Vajpayee – Watch rare video

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who often quotes ailing BJP patriarch Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his speeches, once gave a warm hug to the latter.

A rare video of Modi hugging Vajpayee at the BJP headquarters here is now doing the rounds on various social media platforms.

In the video, Modi can be seen emerging from the background and giving a warm hug to Vajpayee in the premise of the party office. Several party leaders can also be seen accompanying Vajpayee in the rare video.

Vajpayee could also be seen patting on Modi's back and smiling at him.

PM Modi considers Vajpayee as his mentor and this old video, which was uploaded on YouTube, is a firm pointer to the deep bonding between the two leaders.

Vajpayee is also believed to have given a lesson on 'Rashtradharma' to Modi in the aftermath of the 2002 Gujarat riots.

All this has come to light at a time when the entire nation continues to pray for its beloved leader and three-time prime minister.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the AIIMS, the condition of Vajpayee still remains critical and he continues to be on the advanced life-support system.

The 93-year-old BJP veteran was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

Several top leaders including V-P Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers JHP Nadda, Smriti Irani and BJP chief Amit Shah and many others have visited AIIMS since morning to enquire about his health.

PM Modi reached the hospital at around 7.15 pm and spent about 50 minutes there.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited AIIMS this morning to enquire about the condition of the former prime minister.

BJP veteran LK Advani was also at the hospital to enquire about the health of Vajpayee.

BJP chief Amit Shah, Union Health Minister J P Nadda, were also at AIIMS, while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar are expected to visit the premier medical institute soon.

After PM Modi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi also paid a visit.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari was also among those who visited the hospital.

Policemen have been deployed to manage the crowd and traffic outside the hospital.

Vajpayee, a diabetic, has only one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.

(With PTI inputs)