When NSA Ajit Doval saved PM Narendra Modi from embarrassment in US

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 17:02
New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his highly successful US tour, had saved the latter from an embarrassing situation during a media event at the White House.

According to PTI, when the Prime Minister was busy listening to the remarks of President Donald Trump at the Rose Garden of the US Presidential Mansion after their first meeting, a sudden gust of wind swept away some pages of Modi’s prepared statement to the media.

Doval, who was seated in the front row along with some other senior Indian officials, sprang up from his seat and quickly retrieved the papers and handed it back to the prime minister. 

The wind, however, played spoilsport again and the papers were blown away once again to be retrieved by Doval.

Prime Minister Modi’s summit with President Trump was the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders of the two major countries.

One of the major highlights of PM Modi's US tour was the White House designating Syed ​Salahuddin as a global terrorist.

Ajit DovalPM Narendra ModiWhite House media eventPM Modi US tourIndia

