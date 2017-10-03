When PM Modi kept used tissue in his pocket after Dussehra celebrations - Watch video

NEW DELHI: Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the clarion call for Swachh Bharat mission from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 2014, it has become somewhat of a movement.

PM Modi has always asserted that the goal of a 'clean India' cannot be achieved without the participation of 125 crore Indians.

The mission is very close to PM's heart and he sure does lead by example.

In a recent video which has gone viral, on the occasion of Dussehra, at at Madhav Das Park near Red Fort, he can be seen putting back his used tissue in his pocket after aarti.

Watch the video below (courtesy - narendramodi.in):