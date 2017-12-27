When PM Narendra Modi’s convoy lost its way on Noida expressway

The convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Noida on Sunday for the inauguration of Magenta line of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), lost its way while from a public meeting at Amity University.

This is being considered a security breach and two police officers have been pulled up for the same, reported Prabhat Khabar. The convoy lost its way on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway while going to helipad at Botanical Garden from Amity University.

The report quoted Gautam Budh Nagar Superintendent of Police Love Kumar as saying that the convoy left Amity University at 2.35 pm and used the service road at the expressway to proceed towards Botanical Garden.

One of the security vehicles, which was leading the convoy, took a turn before the designated one to proceed on the expressway. There was no security arrangement in that patch considering the Prime Minister was travelling.

The convoy had to be later stopped for at least two minutes following the wrong turn.

According to Kumar, departmental proceedings have been initiated against police personnel responsible for the lapse.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reportedly expressed his displeasure over the incident.

PM Modi on Monday flagged off the much-awaited Delhi Metro's Magenta line connecting Noida to South Delhi.

The Prime Minister boarded the metro train at the Botanical station and deboarded at Okhla Bird Sanctuary metro station.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also accompanied the Prime Minister during the maiden trip of the Magenta line, defying a 29-year-old 'Noida' superstition of no serving UP chief minister visiting Noida.

BJP member Mahendra Nath Pandey and state Governor Ram Naik too attended the inauguration ceremony.

Following this, the Prime Minister went to Amity University where he addressed a public gathering.