When PM Narendra Modi's jibe at Bhagwant Mann left Parliament in splits - Watch

By Kamna Arora | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 16:08
Screengrab

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday was at his wittiest best.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha in reply to the motion of thanks to the President's address, Modi mocked at Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann.

He cited a verse from the Charvaka school of the ancient materialist philosophy, which means that `you live happily if you live in the present. So drink ghee even if you have to borrow money for it`. 

 

"It was said earlier 'ghee piyo'...but if Bhagwant Mann will say, he will ask to drink something else.”

Mann, 42, who represents Punjab in the Lok Sabha, is known for his drinking habits.

PM Narendra Modi replies to Opposition in Parliament: Here are top quotes

In fact, it was earlier reported that Mann comes drunk to his own election meetings.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi tears into Congress over 'SCAM' jibe, hails demonetisation, surgical strikes

Well, here is how the PM took a dig at Mann and left Parliament members burst out laughing:

First Published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 16:08

