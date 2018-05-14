Where can mosque in Allahabad HC campus be shifted, SC asks UP government

The Supreme Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to furnish details about alternative land for construction of a mosque if the one inside the premises of Allahabad High Court is removed. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has been asked by the apex court to give the details by July.

In the last hearing, the top court had asked both the parties in the case settle the issue amicably. The Central Sunni Waqf Board has agreed for the construction of the mosque at a different site.

During the hearing in the case, Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal pointed that the mosque was constructed in 1959.

In April, the Allahabad High Court had asserted before the top court that it cannot permit the mosque to continue in its premises. Mukul Rohatgi, who had appeared on behalf of the High Court, had informed the same to Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud.