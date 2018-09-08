Where did the strength go: Shiv Sena questions PM Modi over Bajwa’s revenge remark

The Shiv Sena has once again hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a recent statement by Pakistani Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Speaking to news agency ANI, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman must asked about the “threat” by the Pakistan Army chief.

“The manner in which Pakistan Army Chief has threatened, the Prime Minister and Defence Minister should be asked about it. Before election, the BJP and the Prime Minister had said that they would make Pakistan Occupied Kashmir a part of India. We would like to ask the Prime Minister about it,” said the senior Shiv Sena leader.

Raut referred to some of the promises made by Narendra Modi as the prime ministerial candidate before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, asking as to “where did the strength go”. He further said that Pakistan should be dealt with using bullets.

“Now it is going to be five years of this government. When you had asked for votes you had promised this and we had clapped for you. Where did that strength go now?” said Raut.

“Pakistan ke saath humko jo vyavhaar karna chahiye, wo vyavhaar boli ka nahi goli ka karna chahiye (The behaviour which we should keep with Pakistan should be of bullets and not talks),” said the Shiv Sena leader.

The attack by the Shiv Sena leader came after media reports quoted the Pakistani Army chief as saying that he would avenge the death of Pakistani soldiers and civilians. Bajwa, however, did not name India as he talked about “revenge for blood”.