Where is Congress which accused Modi govt of shielding Vijay Mallya, asks Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: After absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya was declared fugitive economic offender by a Mumbai court, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday hit out at Congress saying that it has been a constant endeavour of the latter to falsify the positive development happening in any area.

Speaking on the Mallya development, Singh questioned the grand old party saying, "Congress which had been accusing Modi govt of trying to shield Vijay Mallya, where are they now? It's been a constant endeavour of Congress to falsify the positive development happening in any area."

On Saturday, the BJP said that Mallya being declared a fugitive economic offender by a Mumbai court had come as a feather in the ruling party's cap in its fight against corruption.

Mallya, accused of defaulting on loan repayments and money laundering, is the first businessman to be declared an FEO under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act which came into existence in August last year.

The ED had requested the Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Mumbai that Mallya, who is currently in the UK, be declared a fugitive and his properties be confiscated and brought under the control of the Union government.

Special judge MS Azmi declared Mallya an FEO under Section 12 of the Act after hearing extensive arguments from Mallya's lawyer and the ED counsel. Mallya had left India in March 2016.

(With inputs from agencies)