Where is the shadow? BJP minister Giriraj Singh claims Rahul Gandhi's Kailash yatra pictures 'photoshopped'

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Parrty MP and Minister of State Giriraj Singh on Friday alleged that the pictures from Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's Kailash yatra were photoshopped. Tweeting a picture of Rahul in which he can be seen along with a fellow pilgrim, the BJP leader said, "This is photoshopped. Where is the shadow of the wooden cane?" Rahul can be seen holding a cane in the photo.

Singh's remark comes soon after photos and videos of Rahul's Kailash Mansarovar yatra were released in the media. In the video that has now gone viral, Rahul can be seen at a camp interacting with fellow pilgrims. He can also be seen in pictures with other people who are undertaking the yatra.

National In-Charge of BJP's social media team Priti Gandhi had also tweeted asking if Rahul was on the yatra. "Are you downloading pics from the internet and tweeting? Are you really at Mansarovar or some place else," she had tweeted.

. @RahulGandhi Are you downloading pics from the internet and tweeting? Are you really at Mansarovar or some place else? pic.twitter.com/mkQuCJiXA2 — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) September 5, 2018

A controversy had broken out over his visit when several people raised questions on whether Rahul is actually undertaking the yatra or is posting pictures of Mouth Kailash after some 'Google search'.

People wondered that if he was really there, why was he not posting pictures of himself and only of landscape images which can be easily found on Google.

Over the last few days, Rahul has posted images from his yatra of the beautiful and picturesque mountain range. Posting one such picture, he wrote on Twitter that there is no hatred there. "The waters of lake Mansarovar are so gentle, tranquil and calm. They give everything and lose nothing. Anyone can drink from them. There is no hatred here. This is why we worship these waters in India." He added that a man goes to Kailash when it calls him.

Earlier, there were rumours that he ate non-veg food before beginning the yatra leading to people claiming that he hurt Hindu sentiments. Local websites had quoted a waiter at a restaurant where he took a halt saying that Rahul had ordered Chicken Kurkure and momos before he embarked on the yatra.

However, the restaurant later came out in defense of the Congress chief and gave a statement to clear the air. The Vootoo restaurant said: "There has been plenty of inquiry from the media regarding the food ordered by Rahul Gandhi, President of Indian National Congress during his visit at Vootoo. We would like to clarify that he ordered pure veg items from the menu."