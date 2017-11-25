Which agreement says Kashmir a part of Pakistan, PoK leader asks

MUZAFFARABAD: Leader of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) Tauqeer Gilani said there is no agreement which says that the PoK is a part Pakistan. "Where is it written that Kashmir is Pakistan's. No agreement says so," he said on Saturday.

"This is non-sense and is a propaganda by Muslim Conference and their paid stooges. Even on our bathroom doors they have written 'Kashmir banega Pakistan' (Kashmir will become Pakistan)," Gilani added.

Calling such claims 'nonsense', the PoK leader said that there is a limit to such assertions. "On television, they (Pakistanis) term us treacherous. But, we purchase Pakistani salt Rs. 20 per kilogram, which no one other buys. Even you (Pakistanis) drink our water," he said.

He added that Pakistan's terror agencies masterminded the murder of senior Kashmiri separatist leaders."Pakistan was behind killing of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Sajjad Lone`s fathers," Gilani said.

Mirwaiz Farooq, father of the present chairman of moderate faction of Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was shot dead at his residence on May 21, 1990, while Abdul Gani Lone was gunned down during a commemorative rally for the senior Mirwaiz on May 21, 2002.