'Whistle-blower' trooper's wife meets BSF DG, seeks disposal of inquiry

New Delhi: The wife of BSF trooper Tej Bahadur Yadav on Monday met the force's Director General K.K. Sharma here and urged him to expedite the departmental enquiry initiated against her husband whose social media video over "sub-standard" food triggered controversy last month.

In the around half-an-hour meeting with Yadav's wife Sharmila at the headquarters of the Border Security Force (BSF) here, Sharma "assured" her of "fair inquiry as per procedure".

Sharmila, who was accompanied by her elder brother and ex-paramilitary association General Secretary Ranbir Singh, had earlier requested for the meeting with the BSF DG following the cancellation of her husband's Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) plea by the force on January 30.

The BSF had rejected Yadav's VRS plea owing to the pending court of inquiry.

The move by the country's largest border-guarding force had not been seen kindly by Yadav's family which had alleged that the trooper was being "threatened and tortured mentally".

Yadav had complained about the quality of food being served to security personnel, and accused unnamed officers of illegally selling off the food supplies meant for the troopers. The video uploaded by Yadav had gone viral in the social media.

The trooper is also facing charges of indiscipline for uploading the social media post and also on various other counts. The video had gone viral triggering a flurry of reactions with the Prime Minister Office and Home Ministry seeking a detailed factual report over the incident from the BSF.