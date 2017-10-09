White tiger cubs maul keeper to death in Bengaluru zoo

Bengaluru: Two white tiger cubs have killed a 40-year-old animal keeper at the Bannerghatta Biological Park on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening.

The animal keeper, Anji, had gone inside the enclosure for the animals without noticing that it was open on the other side where the cubs were resting.

Anji tried to escape but the cubs of one of the tigress chased and killed him.

The Bannergatta Police has registered a case in this regard.