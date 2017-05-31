Who is Narendra Modi? You will be SURPRISED to know how Spaniards responded

Madrid: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Spain on Tuesday on a two-day visit in the second leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Europe.

This is the first Indian prime ministerial visit to Spain in nearly 30 years after the visit of then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1988.

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced showing how residents of Ibiza responded when asked about the Indian leader.

Most of them recognized Modi's picture correctly. In fact, one respondent called him more powerful than US President Donald Trump.

Modi's popularity is growing by leaps and bounds and the following video is its proof.

Listen to the amazing responses and get blown away: