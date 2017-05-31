close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Who is Narendra Modi? You will be SURPRISED to know how Spaniards responded

PM Narendra Modi's popularity is growing by leaps and bounds.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 11:12
Who is Narendra Modi? You will be SURPRISED to know how Spaniards responded

Madrid: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Spain on Tuesday on a two-day visit in the second leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Europe.

This is the first Indian prime ministerial visit to Spain in nearly 30 years after the visit of then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1988.

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced showing how residents of Ibiza responded when asked about the Indian leader.

Most of them recognized Modi's picture correctly. In fact, one respondent called him more powerful than US President Donald Trump.

Modi's popularity is growing by leaps and bounds and the following video is its proof.

Listen to the amazing responses and get blown away:

TAGS

‪‪Narendra Modi‬‪Prime Minister of India‬‪YouTube‬‪Spain‬‬pm modi tourNarendra Modi TwitterPM ModiModi TwitterIndian Prime MinisterPM of IndiaModi in Spainnarendra modi youtubemodi youtubeDonald TrumpViral video

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Russia fires missiles at Islamic State targets from Mediter...
WorldAsia

Russia fires missiles at Islamic State targets from Mediter...

‪‪Manipur‬ HSLC Result 2017: Manipur Class 10 Result 2017/BSEM HSLC Result 2017 to be declared soon; check manresults.nic.in
North EastEducation

‪‪Manipur‬ HSLC Result 2017: Manipur Class 10 Result 2017/B...

Kabul car bomb explosion: All that we know so far; check first visuals
Asia

Kabul car bomb explosion: All that we know so far; check fi...

Telangana CM KCR orders &#039;anti-corruption&#039; raids on 141 registration offices
Telangana

Telangana CM KCR orders 'anti-corruption' raids o...

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Spain on second leg of four-nation tour
India

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Spain on second leg of four-nat...

Passenger plane overshoots runway in eastern Indonesia
WorldAsia

Passenger plane overshoots runway in eastern Indonesia

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video