Who killed Pehlu Khan? Clean chit to 6 accused in Alwar lynching case; Civil right activists' outraged

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police gave a clean chit to six persons accused in Pehlu Khan murder case, removing their names from the First Information Report (FIR).

On April 1, Pehlu Khan and his son Irshad were going back home after purchasing two cows from a cattle fair. On the way back, the duo was attacked by cow vigilantes in Alwar. The entire attack was recorded on a mobile phone camera.

Two days later, 55-year-old Khan succumbed to his injuries.

Before dying, Khan in his statement to the police named six people who attacked him.

The police then arrested nine people out of which two are in jail and rest out on bail.

The Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) has now struck off the names of six after investigations said they are “not guilty”.

“The statements of witnesses in the case including policemen and the employees of the Rath Gaushala indicate that none of the accused was present at the time of the attack. Call record details of the six people along with Base Transceiver Station (BTS) location of mobiles further support this,” reads the report, quotes Hindustan Times. “Based on the findings of the investigating officer, it is hereby recommended that the names of the six accused be removed from the case as they have been found not guilty,” it added.

The move sparked an outrage among several civil rights group. Many took to Twitter to raise their objection.

“Pehlu khan was killed by Aliens frm Mars wearing helmets, not by Gau rakshak so BJP govt gives clean chit all Accused, what Modi said a JUMLA ,” wrote Asaduddin Owaisi‏, president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

“We will take up Pehlu Khan case before SC which is hearing our Gau Raksha PIL on 22nd September & seek justice too,”wrote Civil Rights Activist and Congress member Shehzad Poonawalla.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, "How foolish to expect anyone would be found guilty of murder! #PehluKhan committed suicide & staged the lynching to make a dramatic exit."